Bones: Emily Deschanel "Surprised" by David Boreanaz's Return Talk

Emily Deschanel was "surprised" to read about David Boreanaz's interest in a Bones return, adding that she would be open to the possibility.

With Paramount+'s SEAL Team ready to wrap up its run with its seventh and final season, David Boreanaz shared that he was interested in returning as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, one-half of the crime-solving duo in the hit FOX procedural Bones – co-starring Emily Deschanel as forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan. If you were surprised by Boreanaz being open to the idea of a revival/return of some type, you're not alone – so was Deschanel. "I saw that, and I was surprised that he said that he'd be open to it because he's always said he's not open to it. I never really thought that would happen just because he wouldn't be interested," Deschanel said during an interview with Collider in support of her film Continue. Does that mean it would be something that she would consider? "I mean, sure, I'm open to things. I don't know if that makes sense, but I never say never," Deschanel added.

"I hold that so near and dear, and it would be great to relive that again," Boreanaz shared with TV Insider in August. "It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can't tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great," he added. When a show runs for as long as Bones did, it's bound to have some kind of lasting impact after it ends its run. As Boreanaz sees it, the series set a different tone when it came to procedurals – one that's still being adopted to this day.

"When that show started, the procedurals were very story plot-driven, and we broke that mold, and we were proud of that, that we could have these characters have fun over the corpses that [Brennan] was just banging out words about," Boreanaz explained. "And I'm just kind of catch the killer and talk about last night's blender that didn't work in the morning or at night and how much you don't like eggs and how much I love [something], and you're going to bash me because I'm Catholic. It's like those philosophies that sung for the viewers, and then you slowly saw procedurals around us turn into that. And that was enlightening. So for us, it was lightning in a bottle, and we wrote it."

