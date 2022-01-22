FBI: Most Wanted – Julian McMahon Exiting Series; Final Ep This March

Fans of the CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted are about to face some major changes in the Dick Wolf-produced series, with reports this evening that Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck, Marvel's Runaways) aka Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix is exiting the series after nearly three seasons. Deadline Hollywood reported the news exclusively, with sources saying that McMahon approached the executive producers earlier this season about leaving and discuss his departure. Though it's still not clear how his character will be written off the show, McMahon's final episode to set to shoot next week for a March 8th broadcast (with a new character set to be introduced to the team later this season).

"Over the past few months, the producers of 'FBI: Most Wanted' and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix," McMahon said in his statement to Deadline Hollywood earlier. "These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show. I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I'm extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man." Wolf had this to add in his statement, saying, "We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of 'FBI: Most Wanted'. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter."