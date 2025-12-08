Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Season 8: Check Out Our Updated S08E08: "Ratlined" Preview

The shooting of a journalist leads to a larger conspiracy in tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Mike Weiss's FBI, S08E08: "Ratlined."

Article Summary FBI S08E08 "Ratlined" delves into a journalist shooting that uncovers a deeper political conspiracy.

The episode explores OA’s personal struggle to open up about his risky job while on a complex case.

Sneak peeks and trailers tease major twists leading into December's suspense-packed back-to-back episodes.

Upcoming episodes "Lone Wolf" and "Wolf Pack" promise holiday drama and high-stakes terror threats in NYC.

Welcome to our preview of tonight's episode of CBS, EP Dick Wolf, and Showrunner/EP Mike Weiss's FBI. In S08E08: "Ratlined," the shooting of a journalist triggers an investigation into an attempted assassination of a prime minister. But the deeper down the rabbit hole the team goes, the more they realize that there's much more at play than they first thought. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks at tonight's chapter, check out what we know so far about S08E09: "Lone Wolf" and S08E10: "Wolf Pack" on December 15th.

FBI Season 8 Episodes 8-10 Previews

FBI Season 8 Episode 8: "Ratlined": When a journalist is shot while interviewing a prime minister, all fingers point to an assassination attempt, but the team uncovers a deeper conspiracy after the assassin is also targeted. Meanwhile, OA struggles to let Gemma in on the dangers of his job. Written by Woody Strassner and directed by Ken Girotti.

The team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk, on back-to-back episodes of FBI, Monday, December 15th:

FBI Season 8 Episode 9: "Lone Wolf": As the holidays approach, the team finds three slain sex workers inside a brownstone – they uncover the murderer has a larger plan in place that they must rush to stop. Meanwhile, Jubal receives a concerning call from his son, Tyler. Written by Jake Tinker and directed by Ludo Littee.

FBI Season 8 Episode 10: "Wolf Pack": Chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet and emergency services. As the team races to uncover the culprits, they learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society. Written by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane and directed by Alex Chapple.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf, CBS's FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Also on the team is Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. His new partner is Special Agent Eva Ramos, a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator.

These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios, CBS's FBI stars Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell), Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan), Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine), Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille), John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola), and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Special Agent Eva Ramos). Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Rick Eid, and Peter Jankowski.

