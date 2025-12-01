Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Season 8: Here's Our S08E07: "Fadeaway" Preview & December Update

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's FBI Season 8 Ep. 7: Fadeaway," we have a look at what's ahead for the rest of the month.

Article Summary FBI Season 8 returns with four new December episodes, including a thrilling two-hour midseason finale.

Episode 7, "Fadeaway," sees the team probe a Brooklyn explosion and Isobel faces a major career decision.

Episode 8, "Ratlined," involves an assassination attempt cover-up, while OA struggles to open up to Gemma.

Episodes 9 and 10, airing back-to-back, bring holiday drama and a citywide crisis threatening all of New York.

CBS, EP Dick Wolf, and Showrunner/EP Mike Weiss's FBI returns from its Thanksgiving break in a very big way, with tonight bringing the first of four new episodes this month – including a two-episode, two-hour midseason finale. In S08E07: Fadeaway," the team deals with the mystery surrounding an explosion at a Brooklyn apartment building, and Isobel (Alana De La Garza) has a big decision to make. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode, we also have overviews and images for S08E08: "Ratlined" on December 8th, and overviews and images for S08E09: "Lone Wolf" and S08E10: "Wolf Pack" on December 15th.

FBI Season 8 Episodes 7-10 Previews

FBI Season 8 Episode 7: "Fadeaway": When a large-scale explosion rocks a Brooklyn apartment complex, the team quickly locates the perpetrator and discovers he's acting on the orders of a convicted felon currently serving time. Meanwhile, Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role. Written by Woody Strassner and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

FBI Season 8 Episode 8: "Ratlined": When a journalist is shot while interviewing a prime minister, all fingers point to an assassination attempt, but the team uncovers a deeper conspiracy after the assassin is also targeted. Meanwhile, OA struggles to let Gemma in on the dangers of his job. Written by Woody Strassner and directed by Ken Girotti.

The team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk, on back-to-back episodes of FBI, Monday, December 15th:

FBI Season 8 Episode 9: "Lone Wolf": As the holidays approach, the team finds three slain sex workers inside a brownstone – they uncover the murderer has a larger plan in place that they must rush to stop. Meanwhile, Jubal receives a concerning call from his son, Tyler. Written by Jake Tinker and directed by Ludo Littee.

FBI Season 8 Episode 10: "Wolf Pack": Chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet and emergency services. As the team races to uncover the culprits, they learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society. Written by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane and directed by Alex Chapple.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf, CBS's FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Also on the team is Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. His new partner is Special Agent Eva Ramos, a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator.

These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios, CBS's FBI stars Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell), Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan), Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine), Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille), John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola), and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Special Agent Eva Ramos). Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Rick Eid, and Peter Jankowski.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!