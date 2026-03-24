Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season Finale: Here's An Exclusive Look!

Check out an exclusive clip from this week's season finale of FOX & Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear, S01E10: "Finale Endgame."

We've got the season finale of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear hitting this week, so you know they've saved the best "worst" for last. Thanks to the fine folks over at FOX and the reality competition series, we have an exclusive clip from S01E10: "Finale Endgame" to pass along. Before the final two face off in a challenge involving two speeding semi-trucks, our final four face potential drowning and biting fish – something that Chelsea and Jayleen aren't looking too thrilled about. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery, along with that exclusive sneak peek:

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Ep. 10: "Finale Endgame" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 10: "Finale Endgame" – The final four face their fear of drowning and biting fish. Then, the two finalists go head-to-head in a race that includes leaping between speeding semi-trucks to win the $200,000 and the right to say "Fear Is Not A Factor!"

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

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