Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E01 Review

The premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc had a cinematic feel to it, with "The Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui" a worthy intro to this season and follow-up to "Mugen Train." The animation was stunning and did a great job at moving us on from the exact moment things ended with the last arc. This run features one of my favorite moments in the manga so I was so excited for it to premiere.

The episode started right where things left off on "Mugen Train" and did a fine job of demonstrating how time passed since the tragedy. It felt like an organic growth seeing them train and go to missions rather than rushed or filler-y. The meet-up between Tanjiro and Senjuro was so much more heartfelt than I expected it would be. I am glad they took their time with it rather than breezing through it. I nearly cried when Senjuro gifted him the flame of Kyojuro's sword. Now I am looking forward to seeing what his new sword will look like. I can kind of understand Haganezuka's anger toward Tanjiro— I mean, no one has damaged their sword as many times as he has.

Ah, remember that time we were first introduced to the Hashiras and how much we hated them? Well, I did. I remember thinking to myself, oh man, and these are supposed to be the ones we should root for? However, I am so happy I was proved wrong and how much I grew to love each of them throughout the way. I feel the anime has been doing great by fleshing out so far and I hope it continues to do so along the way as we meet each of them.

And so we are finally introduced to the Sound Hashira, or as I would rather call him, the Flamboyant Hashira. He says so himself, that after years of having to hide his true self as a ninja he finally let his flamboyant flag fly. We get to see him as he is kidnapping Aoi and two of the little girls to help him with a mission. Kanao tries to stop him, but she is still unable to find her voice. However, Tanjiro comes to the rescue, with Inosuke & Zenitsu joining him. They ask to take their place instead and join Tengen on his next mission. Why are people disappearing at the Entertainment District? Is it a demon? Or something more? I am so excited for where this season is going and have even higher hopes after seeing how well-executed the season opener was.

