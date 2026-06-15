Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Ep. 3: "Toronto" Images, Overview Released

We've got a whole lot of Lestat backstory on the way with AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat Episode 3: "Toronto." Here's a look...

Article Summary AMC’s The Vampire Lestat Episode 3, “Toronto,” pushes deeper into Lestat’s past after Raglan James shocks Louis.

The Vampire Lestat preview teases Daniel Molloy pressing Lestat on his Paris stage years, transformation, and past ties.

Episode 3 brings major Lestat backstory, with Armand returning in a big way and Louis handling unfinished business in Detroit.

Written by Anusree Roy, The Vampire Lestat “Toronto” sets up revelations that could reshape the season’s vampire drama.

Well, that was definitely one way for Talamasca's Raglan James (Justin Kirk) to get Louis's (Jacob Anderson) attention – we'll leave it there to avoid spoilers. But even as we process what went down this weekend, AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat is already moving on to "Toronto" – and we have an overview and image gallery for the next stop on the tour waiting for you below. The big headlines? We get our best looks yet at Magnus (Damien Atkins) and Nicholas (Joseph Potter), Armand (Assad Zaman) is back in a very big way, and it looks like we're getting a ton of backstory.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" – Molloy finally lands an unsurprisingly difficult Lestat in the hot seat, probing him about his time as a Parisian actor, relationship with a childhood friend, and transformation; Louis tends to some long-unfinished business in Detroit. Written by Anusree Roy.

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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