Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Extended Season 6B Trailer

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead currently in production, the original TWD spinoff series will not only wrap up its sixth season this year but will also kick off the start of its recently-announced (and not surprising) seventh season. So to make sure that TWD universe doesn't get too caught up in the main series' return later this month, viewers are getting an extended trailer for the series' return. And from the looks of things, we might just be getting an answer as to what "The End is the Beginning" is all about- we're just worried about how many of our heroes will be left alive by the time the answers start coming.

Now here's your look at the extended trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B, set to return on Sunday, April 11. And when it does, viewers will be greeted by some new faces (some we've seen previously in previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.