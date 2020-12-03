Fear the Walking Dead: AMC's TWD Spinoff Series Returning for Season 7

With The Walking Dead universe being particularly active during what is normally a quieter time of the year, things have been a bit more frantic than usual. But it's worth pausing for a second to appreciate what Fear the Walking Dead has been doing during its sixth season, finding a way to deftly blend a western anthology approach with overarching mythology while never losing sight of the importance of giving the large ensemble cast their respective moments to shine- and we're only at the mid-point of the season. But after seven episodes' worth of praise from viewers and television critics alike, AMC announced what many had expected: the series will be returning for a seventh season.

Here's your look at the official video released Thursday afternoon announcing the good news, along with some images to tide us over (and get us obsessing over while we await) until the series returns. Dice… a road sign… a campfire… images like that? Hmmm…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fear the Walking Dead (@feartwd)

Here's a look at the full teaser trailer for the midseason return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, which you might (nothing confirmed) want to pencil in on your calendars for a possible late February 2021 return (coinciding with the return of The Walking Dead for those "extra" six episodes):

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear TWD stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.