Fear the Walking Dead: Danay Garcia Reflects on Her Supernatural Days

Fear the Walking Dead star Danay Garcia has a pretty busy 2020 ahead of her from the Walking Dead universe standpoint, starting this Friday, July 24, when The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond take to Comic-Con@Home for a virtual convention experience. That's when fans hope to hear some updates on the future of the franchise- including when FTWD will be returning for its sixth season. But just because Garcia's focused on the future doesn't mean she doesn't have time to reflect fondly upon her Supernatural past.

That's right, for those of you not in the know, Garcia played Ellie in "Trial and Error," the 14th episode of the series' eighth season. In the episode, Garcia's Ellie finds herself caught up in a family history of dealings with Crowley (Mark Sheppard). In the end, Ellie gets saved from a hellhound by Sam (Jared Padalecki) and gets some decent "quality time" with Dean (Jensen Ackles). With the series getting ready to air its final batch of episodes before shuffling off The CW's programming coil, Garcia is dedicating her "ThrowBack Thursday" to her turn on the long-running series. In Instagram and Twitter posts, Garcia shared images from the episode with the caption, "I want to dedicate this #tbt to my [Supernatural] fans!!!! Remember when Ellie sold her soul to the devil and [Jensen Ackles] & [Jared Padalecki] came to rescued her. And towards the end things got spicy 🌶 😂 Good times! 😎👑"

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"