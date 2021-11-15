Fear the Walking Dead S07E06 Preview: CRM Looks to Go Scorched Earth

With this past weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead leaving "The Dark Horse 2.0" of Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sarah (Christine Evangelista), and Mickey (Aisha Tyler) stuck in a tough spot involving the Stalkers and the mysterious "Padre" (check out our review here), fans are staring down a potential game-changer in with "Reclamation." Because as much damage as CRM is causing over on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it looks like they found some time to spread some of Fear TWD's way. If you were worried that Al (Maggie Grace) getting Isabelle's (Sydney Lemon) CRM help to escape the nuclear blast was going to come with a price, you were right. The ruling military organization has sent out a "scorched earth" team to wipe away any evidence that anything ever took place. And that includes out survivors- that is, unless Al, Morgan (Lennie James), and Grace (Karen David) can stop them. Here's a look at official preview images for this Sunday's "Reclamation" (currently streaming on AMC+):

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 "Reclamation": Morgan searches for Al, only to discover that he's not the only one looking for her. Directed by Bille Woodruff and written by Alex Delyle & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.

Now here's a look back at the original trailer and Season 7 overview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.