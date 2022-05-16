Fear the Walking Dead S07E14 Images: The War for The Tower Begins

With Morgan (Lennie James) and Baby Mo hopefully on their way to someplace safe from radiation and gunfire, the battle between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Colman Domingo) for the Tower and the future gets underway during the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead (check out our review of S07E13 "The Raft" here). And as you're about to see from the following preview images and overview, this may not be a long battle and Alicia and Strand are clearly itching for a (final?) confrontation. Take a look…

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 "Divine Providence": As the battle for the Tower heats up, Alicia brings the fight to Strand's front door in a dramatic escalation. Directed by Edward Ornelas and written by Alex Delyle & David Johnson.

And as an added bonus, AMC Networks has also released all 6 chapters of the prequel spinoff series "Dead in the Water" (with the entire run waiting for you below):

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's (Kim Dickens) return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg