Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Check Out These S03E18: "Alaskan Wild" Early Sneak Peeks

We've added two sneak peeks at the next episode of CBS's Tracker to our Season 3 preview rundown. Here's a look at S03E18: "Alaskan Wild"...

Article Summary Get an early look at Tracker Season 3 Episode 18: "Alaskan Wild" with fresh sneak peeks and teasers.

Colter follows leads about his missing father while taking on a tense case in the Alaskan wilderness.

Sneak peeks reveal a perilous mystery involving missing parents and secrets not all as they seem.

Catch highlights for the upcoming Season 3 finale with Jensen Ackles returning as Russell.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker is keeping the engine rolling as the hit series heads into next month's big Jensen Ackles-starring Season 3 finale, dropping an early pair of sneak peeks at S03E18: "Alaskan Wild." While running down leads regarding his father, Colter (Hartley) finds himself taking on a case involving parents who've gone MIA that's definitely not what it seems. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks at what's to come:

Tracker S03E18: "Alaskan Wild" & Season 3 Finale

Tracker Season 3 Episode 18: "Alaskan Wild" – While searching for answers about his father, Colter is pulled into a tense case involving a teenage boy's missing parents, uncovering a dangerous situation far more complicated than it first appears. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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