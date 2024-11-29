Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, Max Thieriot

Fire Country S03E08 "Promise Me" Preview: Phil Morris Guest Stars

Check out the overview and images for Tony Phelan, Joan Rater & Max Thieriot's Fire Country S03E08: "Promise Me," guest-starring Phil Morris.

Because series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country doesn't live by Jared Padalecki alone (sorry), we have a look ahead at the first post-Camden episode of the season. That brings us to S03E08: "Promise Me" (written by Joe Hortua and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies), hitting CBS screens on December 13th. Before the series heads into its midseason break, the spotlight shines on Eve (Jules Latimer) as reunites with her father (Phil Morris) – and let's just say that it's not exactly under the best circumstances for any number of reasons. Here's a look at the official overview and images, added to our updated look at how the third season is stacking up:

Fire Country Season 3 E07: "False Alarm" & E08: "Promise Me" Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 7: "False Alarm" – Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode's raw talent. Written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 8: "Promise Me" – When a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, the team must protect the town, forcing Eve (Jules Latimer) to have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (Bode), Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

