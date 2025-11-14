Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E05: "Happy First Day, Manny" Preview; Season 4 Update

Along with our updated preview for CBS's Fire Country S04E05: "Happy First Day, Manny," we have early previews for S04E06 and S04E07.

We're back with another round of updates on the fourth season of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. In S04E05: "Happy First Day, Manny," the team gets some help containing a dangerous fire at a drive-in, while the burden of carrying secrets begins to take its toll on two of our favorites. Oh, and let's not forget that we also have a "Sheriff Country" crossover in play. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for the overviews and image galleries for S04E06: "Your Voice in My Head" (Nov. 21st) and S04E07: "Best Mom in the World" (Dec. 5th).

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 5-7 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 5 "Happy First Day, Manny" – The team responds to a dangerous fire at the local drive-in movie theater, where they must enlist civilians to help stop the spread. Meanwhile, Bode and Sharon wrestle with the weight of holding secrets from each other. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Jimmy Michael Muro.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 6 "Your Voice in My Head" – Station 42 responds to a dangerous fire at a beloved local smokehouse where Jake is forced to confront memories of his late father and the place they once shared. Written by India Gurley and directed by Catherine Mallette.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

