Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek Backlash Sees "Project Hail Mary" Author Weir Offer Apology

Project Hail Mary author Andy Weir issued an apology after backlash from Star Trek fans, Crime 101 author Don Winslow, and many others.

Article Summary Andy Weir apologizes to Star Trek EP Alex Kurtzman after negative comments spark fan backlash

Weir clarifies he enjoyed shows like Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks amid criticism

Don Winslow publicly calls out Weir, urging respect for fellow writers and the Star Trek franchise

Weir admits his remarks were poorly phrased and offers to discuss further with Kurtzman directly

Following Andy Weir's appearance on The Critical Drinker Podcast, the author of hits like The Martian and Project Hail Mary encountered fierce criticism from his comments against the Star Trek franchises, particularly the Paramount+ era of shows. As host Matthew Marsden echoed the chorus of the most toxic wing of fandom would like to pretend the Alex Kurtzman era didn't exist, Weir defended the shows he did enjoy, like Strange New Worlds and the animated Lower Decks, but both celebrated the cancellation of Starfleet Academy, which still has a second season to stream. As Weir is promoting his second film adaptation of his work in Project Hail Mary, another author, Don Winslow, whose Crime 101 was adapted to the screen theatrically by the same studio, Amazon MGM, which released it in February, was one who criticized Weir. Subsequently, Weir posted an apology to Kurtzman in an "open letter."

Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Apologizes to Star Trek EP Alex Kurtzman

Winslow initially offered his congratulations to Weir on his success on both film adaptations of his space-faring work as a fan before finger-wagging at him for attacking and to "crap on other writers' work" before defending Kurtzman as a "visionary writer+creator+producer&you owe him an apology…writer to writer." In Weir's open letter, the author wrote, "I feel like my quotes were taken out of context as salacious sound bytes. I hope you saw the other parts where I said how much I like you as a person and what a nice guy you are. Also, how I like SNW and LD."

Upon reflection, Weir admitted, "I was trying to be funny, but in retrospect it comes off as disrespectful and mean. So I'm sorry for that. I was also trying to be self-deprecating when I said, 'But they didn't like my pitch, so fuck 'em!' but out of context it can read like I actually meant it," referencing his failed meeting with Paramount for his proposed series pitch.

The author didn't sugarcoat his self-deprecating nature before offering an olive branch, "I'm a blunt person – always have been. And it's been 10 years since the media cared what I had to say about anything, so I kind of forgot to watch my words when I have a film in theaters. In a couple of months, I'll be back in my cave writing novels, and no one will care again. Anyway, if you want to talk about it in real time – even if it's just to rip me a new one – I'm happy to hop on the phone or Zoom." You can also check out Star Trek: Voyager and Starfleet Academy star Robert Picardo's response to Weir's apology.

.@andyweirauthor Congrats on the success of Project Hail Mary+The Martian. I'm a real fan. But when you have your moment don't use it to crap on other writers work. For the record, @Alex_Kurtzman is a visionary writer+creator+producer&you owe him an apology…writer to writer. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

You are a gentleman, Andy. First sincere apology I've ever seen on this platform ! [You will, no doubt, be trolled mercilessly for making it!] Congratulations on the tremendous and well deserved success of book and movie, #ProjectHailMary ! https://t.co/xsYp2YIv23 — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) March 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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