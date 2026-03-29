Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney S03E13 "Lone Wolf: Part Two" Sneak Peeks; S03E14 Preview

Check out what's ahead with CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney S03E13: "Lone Wolf: Part Two" and S03E14: "Death Card."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E13 continues the explosive two-part case with the team hunting a deadly serial bomber.

Official episode descriptions, sneak peeks, and image galleries for S03E13 and S03E14 revealed.

S03E14, titled "Death Card," sees the team investigating a tarot-linked U.S. Naval officer's death.

Get a preview of new cases, intense teamwork, and what's next for Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance's team.

With CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney returning this Tuesday, we've got a two-for-one update on what's ahead this season. After an explosion has deadly and devastating consequences during the first part of this two-part case, the team looks to stop a serial bomber's path of destruction before any additional lives are lost. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for S03E13: "Lone Wolf: Part Two." Following that, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for April 7th's S03E14: "Death Card," as the team looks to find the connection between a dead U.S. Naval officer and a tarot card.

NCIS: Sydney S03E13: "Lone Wolf: Part Two" & S03E14: "Death Card"

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 13: "Lone Wolf: Part Two" – With multiple lives in danger, including their own, the team races to stop a bomber's path of destruction. Written by Michael Miller & James Cripps and directed by David Caesar.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 14: "Death Card" – The team is drawn into the mystical world of fortune telling when a tarot card is found near a drowned U.S. Naval officer depicting the exact manner of his death. Written by Paul Leyden and directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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