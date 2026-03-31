Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3d, Jigsaw Puzzle, puzzle, Puzzling Places, Realities.io Inc

Puzzling Places Has Been Given An Early April Launch Date

Puzzling Places has been given a proper launch date, as we'll see the 3D jigsaw puzzle title arrive on SteamVR in early April

Article Summary Puzzling Places launches early April on SteamVR after nearly four years in development by Realities.io Inc.

Solve over 30 relaxing 3D diorama puzzles based on real-world locations and favorite games.

Choose your challenge: quick Snack Mode puzzles or deep Tabletop Mode sessions up to 1000 pieces.

Enjoy jigsaw puzzling with no timers or pressure, playable on desktop, Steamdeck, or VR headset.

Indie game developer and publisher Realities.io Inc. confirmed their latest game, Puzzling Places, will be released next month on SteamVR. In case you missed this one, the game has technically been in development for nearly four years now, but it only recently started picking up speed when it came to coming out. The team even released a free demo last month, which is still available for you to play on Steam. But this week, we got confirmation of the game's launch date, as it will arrive on April 9, 2026. With the news came a new trailer, which we also have for you here.

Puzzling Places

Build beautiful 3D dioramas that come to life! No quests, no timers, and no leveling – just a relaxed experience to tackle at your own pace. Explore over 30 intricate puzzles made from 3D scans of real-world locations – and some made from our favorite games! Looking for a quick, five-minute puzzle snack in between tasks? Or that epic, multi-hour challenge for a rainy weekend? With the multi-hour Tabletop Mode and the bite-sized snack mode, you're free to pick your own level of challenge.

Each puzzle is available in 25, 50, 100, 200, 400 pieces – and some even 800 or 1000 pieces! Whatever you're in the mood for, Puzzling Places can offer a satisfying refuge from the bustle of everyday life. Puzzling Places is the ultimate jigsaw simulator with relaxing satisfying 3D diorama. No quests, no timers, no pressure – just puzzle at your pace, in short dips or epic puzzle sessions!

30+ intricate dioramas from around the world – each coming to life with a handcrafted soundscape and little stories to discover

No timers, tasks or pressure – puzzle at your own pace

Two game modes: complete puzzles in short bursts in Snack Mode or go for the full depth in Tabletop Mode

Adjustable difficulty: each puzzle comes in 25, 50, 100, 200, 400, and some up to 1000 pieces

Cross-Device: puzzle on your desktop, your Steamdeck or in your VR headset

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!