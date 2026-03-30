Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, spoilers

A New Love Interest For Matt Murdock, Daredevil? (Spoilers)

A New Love Interest For Matt Murdock in Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett... (Spoilers) #daredevil

Article Summary Matt Murdock starts a new chapter as a university lecturer in Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett

A potential new love interest, emerges as a fellow lecturer at NYU

A dangerous new villain, The Omen, targets Daredevil, bringing fresh threats and mystery to Hell’s Kitchen

Daredevil’s new role and relationships promise a bold, suspenseful direction for the series

We ran the first page and the following few pages of this week's new Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett, earlier with a new bad guy, The Omen, looking at the future of Daredevil and Matt Murdock, as Matt Murdock turns his talent to being a university lecturer. And that is where it looks like he might be finding a romantic interest…

No! Not one of his students, obviously. Come on now. This is Matt Murdoch, and he'd never get involved with his own students. Just fellow students like Elektra. She studied Greek, she had a thirst for knowledge, etc. So if not Lauren Baker, then whom?

Ah, that's more like it. Sari Ellison, work colleague, fellow lecturer, and what's her specialisation?

I mean, I suppose, if you are going to go against a university regulation on fraternisation between teachers, you might as well have an expert on hand to deal with HR.

Yeah, this is going places. Welcome to the Marvel Universe, Sari Ellison, we hope you survive the experience. Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett is published this Wednesday….

Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here! Daredevil #2 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH! MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death!

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH! MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death! DAREDEVIL #3

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPENA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

A DANGEROUS OMEN!

The paranoia and fear marking the all-new era of Daredevil reached horrifying new heights! Alone and targeted by a villain he doesn't fully understand, Matt Murdock and Daredevil are at the dead center of a calamitous conspiracy! PLUS! The return of Ben Urich! How will his path intersect with Daredevil's this time?! Is he on the side of the angels?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

• VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPENA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ A DANGEROUS OMEN! The paranoia and fear marking the all-new era of Daredevil reached horrifying new heights! Alone and targeted by a villain he doesn't fully understand, Matt Murdock and Daredevil are at the dead center of a calamitous conspiracy! PLUS! The return of Ben Urich! How will his path intersect with Daredevil's this time?! Is he on the side of the angels? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 DAREDEVIL #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • MARVEL Soccer Variant by Geoff Shaw

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF TIME!

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!