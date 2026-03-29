Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3 E14 "The Field Trip": A Missing Boy, A Desperate Dad

After checking out a preview for CBS's Tracker, S03E14: "The Field Trip," see what's ahead with S03E15: "No Good Deed" and S03E16: "Struck."

Article Summary Tracker S03E14 sees Colter racing to find a missing boy lost during an aquarium field trip.

Tensions flare as the boy’s desperate father risks complicating the high-stakes search.

Get teasers, official overviews, sneak peeks, and more for episodes 14, 15, and 16.

New characters and dramatic twists are set to shake up Colter’s world in the next episodes.

A nightmare scenario comes to life on tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. In S03E14: "The Field Trip," Colter (Hartley) tracks a missing boy who disappeared during a school field trip to the aquarium while trying to keep the boy's father from doing more harm than good. We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's chapter. In addition, we have overviews and image galleries for the next two episodes: S03E15: "No Good Deed" and S03E16: "Struck" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Tracker Season 3: S03E14 – S03E16 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 16: "Struck" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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