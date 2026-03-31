Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: Time To Save The Goodest Boy In The Official Trailer

We have to rescue the goodest boy in the DC Universe. According to the official trailer, that appears to be one of the main plot points in Supergirl.

Article Summary The official Supergirl trailer reveals Krypto’s rescue as a central plot in the upcoming DC film.

Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, navigating an action-packed mission to save the beloved super-dog.

Jason Momoa’s Lobo makes a brief but memorable appearance, sparking early fan buzz for his role.

The trailer unveils fresh footage and teases a classic comic book adventure with high emotional stakes.

The official trailer for Supergirl finally dropped, and now we know what this movie is actually about aside from Kara just being a massive disaster of a person/Kryptonian. This is a movie where we have to go out and beat people up because the best boy in the DC Universe, Krypto, is hurt and needs help. Have there ever been more basic stakes for people to get invested in? It's a pretty basic framework for a movie, and exactly the kind of story you would expect from an issue of a comic book. We get a ton of new footage, specifically of Matthias Schoenaerts and Jason Momoa. People are going to be obsessed with Momoa as Lobo, but he has said that he's not in the movie a ton, so that is something to keep in mind. We also have a new poster and a new image as well.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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