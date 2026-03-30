Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, lee barnett, omen, stephanie phillips

First Page Of Daredevil #1 You Won't See Elsewhere… It's A Bad Omen

The first page of this week's Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett you won't see anywhere else.. and it's a bad Omen

Article Summary Exclusive look at the secret first page of Daredevil #1 featuring the villain Omen's ominous debut

Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett kick off a bold new era for Matt Murdock in Hell’s Kitchen

A mysterious new threat, Omen, brings dark twists and a violent trail to Daredevil's world

Upcoming issues promise a dangerous conspiracy, new roles, and the return of fan favorite Ben Urich

Last week's preview for the first issue of this week's new Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett opens with the biggest double-page splash, Daredevil twisting and turning above the streets of Hell's Kitchen, while below, New Yorkers go about their day, eating hot dogs, looking up at water towers and stealing cars. You'll see it all below, interspersed with Matt Murdock teaching a class about contract law. But there is another first page before that… which looks like it may suggest a lot more about where this new run is going. And Bleeding Cool has snuck a look inside the blind bag to share it with you right now, that you won't have seen anywhere else… at least not until Wednesday.

The Hand? A torn costume? A new identity? A destroyed Hellish New York? A mask ripped off? A hooded figure with teeth and keys on a string? This is… The Omen. And he's on page one, signifying much doom, you know, the way omens often do. Described as a violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake", he is coming for Daredevil… Bleeding Cool now returns you to your previous preview… Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Williams and Lee Barnett is published on Wednesday from Marvel Comics and is already all over TikTok…

Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here! Daredevil #2 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH! MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death!

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH! MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death! DAREDEVIL #3

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPENA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

A DANGEROUS OMEN!

The paranoia and fear marking the all-new era of Daredevil reached horrifying new heights! Alone and targeted by a villain he doesn't fully understand, Matt Murdock and Daredevil are at the dead center of a calamitous conspiracy! PLUS! The return of Ben Urich! How will his path intersect with Daredevil's this time?! Is he on the side of the angels?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

• VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPENA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ A DANGEROUS OMEN! The paranoia and fear marking the all-new era of Daredevil reached horrifying new heights! Alone and targeted by a villain he doesn't fully understand, Matt Murdock and Daredevil are at the dead center of a calamitous conspiracy! PLUS! The return of Ben Urich! How will his path intersect with Daredevil's this time?! Is he on the side of the angels? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 DAREDEVIL #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • MARVEL Soccer Variant by Geoff Shaw

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF TIME!

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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