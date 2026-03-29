Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E17 "Second Sunday," S02E18 "Family Tree" Overviews

Here's an overview/trailer for ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E17 "Second Sunday," and an overview for S02E18 "Family Tree."

Article Summary High Potential S02E17 "Second Sunday" tackles a string of elite vault heists and a looming cyberattack in LA.

Morgan and team must prevent citywide chaos as they uncover the true motive behind the high-tech robberies.

S02E18 "Family Tree" centers on a suspicious death at a luxury hotel with major complications for the detectives.

Ava races against time to perfect her art show while the main case takes a complicated turn for the squad.

A series of vault heists could lead to a massive cyberattack on Los Angeles' core infrastructure. A death at a luxury hotel could end up being more problematic for the team than usual. That's a lot for Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and the team to tackle in the next two episodes of ABC's High Potential. Along with an official overview and trailer for March 31st's S02E17 "Second Sunday," we also have an official overview for April 7th's S02E18 "Family Tree."

High Potential: S02E17 "Second Sunday"/S02E18 "Family Tree" Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 17: "Second Sunday" – Wagner joins Morgan and the team on a hunt for the crew behind a series of heists ripping through elite private vaults — only to uncover a far more dangerous endgame: a looming cyberattack that could cripple Los Angeles' core infrastructure. Written by Todd Harthan and Marc Halsey.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 17: "Family Tree" – A woman is found dead at the luxury hotel where Lucia works, posing a potential complication for Karadec and Morgan's investigation. Elsewhere, Ava races to come up with the perfect idea for her art show. Written by Todd Harthan and Marc Halsey.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

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