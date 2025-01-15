Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, paramount plus

Fire Country Season 3 Returns Jan. 31st; CBS Releases Ep. 9 Preview

With the CBS series returning on Friday, January 31st, check out the overview and image gallery for the return of Fire Country Season 3.

Article Summary Fire Country Season 3 returns Jan. 31st with Episode 9, “Coming in Hot.”

Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) face fiery challenges to survive.

Kevin Alejandro stars in and directs this episode, as Manny searches for his daughter.

New images preview the intense action amid the Chezem Valley fire.

Series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country won't be back for a few more weeks – but that doesn't mean that it's too soon for a look at "Coming in Hot." Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) have to think fast if they want to be a part of the rest of the season, Manny (Kevin Alejandro) searches for his missing daughter, and Eve (Jules Latimer) looks to save her family's ranch. Making this return episode even more special? Alejandro is pulling double duty, acting in and directing the episode. Now, here's a look at the official overview and images that were released:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 9: "Coming in Hot" Preview

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 9: "Coming in Hot" – With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) must find a way to save themselves; Manny (Kevin Alejandro) risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family's ranch. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Kevin Alejandro, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

