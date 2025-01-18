Posted in: Amazon Studios, Hulu, Max, TV | Tagged: fireaid, gwen stefani, no doubt

FireAid: No Doubt Reunion Set for LA Wildfires Benefit Concert

Set for January 30th, Live Nation, AEG, and the Azoff Company's FireAid benefit concert will also feature a Gwen Stefani/No Doubt reunion.

Last week, we learned that Live Nation, AEG, and the Azoff Company have teamed up for a benefit concert event to support the firefighters and first responders fighting the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires, as well as those personally impacted by the devastation and loss. Set to take place in two locations on January 30th, we have a rundown of everything you need to know about FireAid waiting for you below – including what we're expecting will be the first of many updates expected to drop between now and then. Earlier today, the news went out on the band's, band members', and the event's social media accounts that Gwen Stefani and No Doubt are reuniting for the benefit concert.

Here's a look back at what else we know so far about the big fundraising event:

Who's Set to Perform During "FireAid"? Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani/No Doubt, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and a Dave Matthews/John Mayer team-up. Additional acts and special guests will be announced over the next several days.

Where Is "FireAid" Taking Place? "FireAid" will take place in two venues: Intuit Dome and Kia Forum

How Can I Watch "FireAid"? Tickets go on sale on January 22nd at 12 noon PST (9 am EST) – as listed on the Kia Forum site.

In addition to trying to see it in person at the Intuit Dome or The Forum, the concerts will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music/Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video/Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

Where Are The Funds Raised by "FireAid" Going? According to the event's organizers, "Proceeds from the concert will go toward a 501(c)(3) created for the event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure L.A. is better prepared for fire emergencies."

Who's Producing "FireAid"? Shelli Azofff and Irving Azoff, and the Azoff family, alongside Live Nation and AEG Presents.

