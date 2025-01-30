Posted in: Hulu, Max, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: fireaid, los angeles

FireAid Viewing Guide: Who's Performing, How to Watch/Donate & More

Kicking off at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET, here's our viewing guide for FireAid - from where to watch and donate to who's performing and much more!

As we inch closer to the kick-off of Live Nation, AEG, and the Azoff Company's benefit concert event to support the firefighters and first responders and those devastated by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires, we want to make sure that you have everything you need to get involved with FireAid – even if you can't be there in person. With the event set to kick off at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET, what follows is Bleeding Cool's viewing guide for the amazing musical effort – from who's performing and how you can watch/listen to how you can directly donate and much more. In addition, we've included some videos to offer a better understanding of the extent of the devastation and how the city has come together during its more dire hour.

FireAid: Here's What You Need to Know

Who's Set to Perform During "FireAid"? Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani/No Doubt, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Dawes, Anderson.Paak, Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Peso Pluma, and John Mayer. Unfortunately, Dave Matthews was forced to pull out of the event due to a critical family illness.

Where Is "FireAid" Taking Place? "FireAid" will take place in two venues: Intuit Dome and Kia Forum (with who's playing where in the key art that was released that's waiting for you above)

How Can I Watch "FireAid"? If you can't catch the event in person at the Intuit Dome or The Forum, the concerts will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music, AppleTV, DirecTV, Disney+/Hulu, FanDuel, KTLA+, Max, Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Netflix and Netflix's Tudum.com, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, Peacock and NBC News Now, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SoundCloud, TikTok, Veeps, X and YouTube. In addition, the event can be heard on iHeartRadio's 860+ radio stations, digital platforms, and iHeartRadio app. Here's a look at a video posted by iHeartRadio offering some "fast facts" on how to get involved.

Where Are The Funds Raised by "FireAid" Going? According to the event's organizers, "Proceeds from the concert will go toward a 501(c)(3) created for the event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure L.A. is better prepared for fire emergencies." In addition, Steve Ballmer and Connie Ballmer have pledged that every donation made during the livestream tonight will be matched dollar for dollar. If you're looking to donate directly to help the cause but can't check out the event, no worries – donations are being accepted directly.

Who's Producing "FireAid"? Shelli Azoff, Irving Azoff, and the Azoff family are producing this event in collaboration with producing partner Live Nation and operating partner the LA Clippers. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet will lead the benefit concert as executive producer, with Rick Krim serving as the FireAid talent producer.

