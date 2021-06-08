Foundation, Ted Lasso, See, & More: Apple TV+ Previews Summer 2021

Netflix is far from the only streaming service rolling out previews and fresh looks at what they have in store for viewers. On Tuesday morning, Apple TV+ released a trailer of its upcoming original series and films- and there was a little something for everyone on the series front. In the clip below, we have a look at the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation; Simon Kinberg and David Weil's alien invasion series, Invasion; The Shrink Next Door, based on the podcast and starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; musical comedy series Schmigadoon! starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key; Joseph Gordon Levitt's schoolteacher series Mr. Corman; and looks at the second seasons of The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, See, and Truth Be Told.

Here's a look at the trailer for what's to come from Apple TV+- also including looks at Physical, CODA, Greyhound, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Palmer, Cherry, The Banker, Wolfwalkers, The Year Earth Changed, On the Rocks, Lisey's Story, Doug Unplugs, The Snoopy Show, Stillwater, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Puppy Place, and many more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apple TV+ Summer 2021 & Beyond | Official Preview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1fI8BL7BnE)

Apple TV+ and Skydance Television's Foundation series stars Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Lou Llobell (Voyagers), Leah Harvey (Fighting with My Family, Les Misérables), Laura Birn (Helene, The Innocents), Terrence Mann (Sense8), and Cassian Bilton (A Devil's Harmony) Feature film helmer Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) is attached to direct pilot, which highlights The Foundation: exiles who realize that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foundation — Teaser | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgbPSA94Rqg)

Harris' Hari Seldon is a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire, with Pace's Brother Day the current Emperor of the Galaxy. Llobell's Gaal is a mathematical genius from a rural, repressed planet, Harvey's Salvor is the protective and intuitive warden of a remote outer planet, and Birn's Demerzel is the enigmatic aide to the Emperor of the Galaxy (Pace). Mann's Brother Dusk is the eldest living member of the ruling family, while Bilton's Brother Dawn is the youngest living member of the ruling family, next in line to be Brother Day. David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) and Josh Friedman (Avatar 2) developed the project, with Goyer serving as showrunner. Goyer also executive produces alongside Friedman, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, and Robyn Asimov.

