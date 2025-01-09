Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: David Schwimmer, friends, goosebumps

Friends Star David Schwimmer on Fans Still Yelling "Pivot" in Public

David Schwimmer (Goosebumps: The Vanishing) on Friends fans still yelling Ross' "Pivot!" (Season 5: "The One with the Cop") at him in public.

Article Summary David Schwimmer discusses fans still shouting Ross' iconic "Pivot!" line from Friends.

The actor shares touching fan stories about Friends' impact on fans learning English and offering comfort during illness.

Max's Friends reunion special offered the cast a chance to reflect on the beloved series.

Schwimmer is starring in Disney+ new thriller series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

Some actors can take it in stride as part of an iconic TV show, and the NBC '90s/2000s sitcom Friends is no exception as stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer continued to have success with their careers to various degrees. Schwimmer played Ross Gellar in all 235 episodes across all 10 seasons of the David Crane and Marta Kaufman series that ran from 1994-2004. Schwimmer's Ross and Aniston's Rachel Green became a subject of watercooler discussion throughout the series as the infamous on-and-off-again couple. While promoting his latest series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, on Disney+, the actor appeared on Good Morning America to discuss what most Friends fans approach him about.

Friends Star David Schwimmer on Ross' Infamous "Pivot" Scene

GMA host Robin Roberts asked the actor at the 4:14 minute mark of the video below about Friends, and Schwimmer responded, "A lot of random people shouting 'pivot' at me," referencing season five's "The One with the Cop") which sees his character try to lift a new couch up his narrow New York City apartment stairway with Rachel and Chandler (Perry). Ross leads the way, with the other two lifting the couch's rear. He yells "Pivot" to his roommates numerous times, trying to elevate the couch up several flights of stairs. "Sometimes it's startling, but also it's just a reminder that the series lives on." The actor added there were far more positive experiences from fans sharing what the series meant to them.

"When I meet people on the street from another country, and they say, 'I just have to say, I learned English watching your show,' or a father stops me and says, 'My kid was really, really ill, and the one thing that kept them going in the hospital was just watching Friends,' you feel really grateful and blessed to have done something that people find fun," said Schwimmer. The cast reunited for a 2019 special on Max that brought the core cast back, but not creators Crane and Kaufman, reflecting their favorite memories of the series.

As far as the Friends cast's latest projects, Aniston stars in Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, and in the Disney+ original film Out of My Mind, Cox had a two-season run on Starz! Shining Vale and will reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the upcoming Scream VII, Kudrow starred in the AppleTV+ fantasy series Time Bandits and the Netflix dark comedy series No Good Deed, LeBlanc last starred in the CBS sitcom Man with a Plan, and Perry, who passed in 2023, was last active in 2017 in the miniseries The Kennedys After Camelot, a three-episode stint on Paramount+'s The Good Fight, and starred (and co-created) in CBS remake The Odd Couple opposite Thomas Lennon. Season two of the anthology series Goosebumps: The Vanishing premieres January 10th on Disney+.

