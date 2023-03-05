FTR Returns as Gunns Retain Tag Belts in AEW Revolution Four-Way After The Gunns triumphed at AEW Revolution, FTR made an unepxected return to lay down a challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Following an action-packed fatal four-way for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, FTR showed up to challenge the winners, The Gunns. FTR has been absent ahead of the looming end of their contracts and speculation they could return to WWE when those contracts are up. Bald fanning the flames via his podcast and on social media only served to work the fans even more, leading to a massive pop when their music played after the four-way. The Chadster is here to provide live, unbiased coverage of AEW Revolution, so read on!

The story so far: The Acclaimed, the most popular tag team in AEW, lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a surprise upset by The Gunns on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. AEW set up two battle royales to name two more competitors to join The Acclaimed's rematch in a fatal four-way way at AEW Revolution. Here's where The Chadster, for once, agreed with Tony Khan's booking. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal won the first battle royale, and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen won the second. Nobody expected either of these teams to win because they were hoping for an FTR return, and there's nothing The Chadster loves more than seeing AEW fans confused and disappointed. Unfortunately, The Chadster is guessing that The Gunns will win this match, only for FTR to return at the end. That would be so heartbreaking to The Chadster, who has really enjoyed the podcasting and twitter antics of Bald from FTR, who is always very critical of AEW.

That's what The Chadster had to say while previewing AEW Revolution earlier, and The Chadster stands by his thoughts that nothing good was ever going to come from this match, Tony Khan thought he was so clever with this. While everyone complained about the Battle Royale winners, Tony Khan knew that the comedy of Orange Cassidy and Danhausen and the heel antics of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal would take this match to the next level, allowing it to keep fans invested despite happening in the penultimate spot of a near four-hour PPV right before a 60-minute Iron Man match main event.

The Acclaimed delivered crowd-pleasing raps and scissoring for the crowd. Cassidy and Danhausen's schtick kept the crowd entertained. And the match didn't last a minute longer than it needed too. This was Tony Khan at his most devious, manipulating the crowd into chanting and cheering as if this was a good wrestling PPV! So disrespectful!

The Gunns worked together with Jarrett and Lethal during this match, until The Gunns turned on their allies. That brought in Satnam Singh to toss The Gunns, and Danhausen to step to Singh. This led to a spot where Singh tried to chokeslam Danhausen, Cassidy gave Singh the Orange Punch, Billy Gunn hit a Fame-asser on Singh, and then The Gunns gave their dad a low blow. This was the kind of cheap heat Tony Khan was going for, and getting, throughout the match. Tony Khan really gives wrestling promoters a bad name.

Amazingly, the crowd got even hotter as the match went on, but the crowd was crushed when The Gunns hit their finisher and pinned Danhausen to remain AEW World Tag Team Champions. Renee Paquette interviewed The Gunns amidst a chorus of books after the match. They declared themselves the best tag team in the world, which was the cue for FTR's music to hit. Both Hair and Bald were in the building and they came to the ring to brawl with The Gunns, taking both out even as Bald got busted open right above his right eye. FTR held up the Tag Team Championships before leaving,

