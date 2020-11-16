G4 Holiday Reunion Special Set: Munn, Pereira, Sessler, Webb & More

The last time we checked in on what was going on with the return of beloved "geek" network G4, we were discussing the reports that original Attack of the Show host Olivia Munn was in final talks for a multiyear deal that includes on-air and production deals, and Adam Sessler (co-host of video game news/review show X-Play with Morgan Webb) was offering a chance for folks to audition to be new hosts. But now, it looks like G4 will have to face its past before it can forge a new future- and later this month, it's going to do just that with A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special. Hosted by comedian and avid gamer Ron Funches, the special will reunite original cast members for a pre-Thanksgiving meal to reminisce about the best, worst, and weirdest that the network had to offer.

With Munn, Sessler, Webb, Kevin Pereira, Chris Hardwick, Sarah Underwood, and more set to gather around the table, viewers can check it on Tuesday, November 24, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT via Twitch Gaming and YouTube Gaming. SYFY will air the special three days later, on Friday, November 27, at 12 am ET / 9 pm PT, with G4 and Comcast NBCUniversal also running the special as a charity fundraiser (more details to follow).

Because we're in our "2000's feels," here's a look back to a 2007 interview Munn did on the set of Attack of the Show! where she explains why it was important to be upfront about being relatively new to video games when she first started hosting if they were going to have an honest connection with their viewers:

"I didn't want to come on to be that person who just pretends to be into it. When I'm acting, then I'm an actress, and I'm playing a role. But when I'm here every day I'm myself – I'm a heightened version of myself, obviously, I make a lot more jokes, and I'm pretty energetic. Otherwise, I'm pretty tired all the time! I save it for 4-5 and let out all my energy then. But I didn't think there was anything wrong with saying I want to learn about games and I'm very interested," explained Munn. "Growing up in Japan and having brothers I do have a lot of respect for cars and for gaming and for technology, and I do take my computer apart – although now I have a Mac, so I don't have to do that — but I'm very familiar with the tech side of the world."