George R.R. Martin Shares Donald Trump Fears, Calls Out "Anti-Fans"

In a blog post, Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin shared his Donald Trump fears and called out "anti-fans" for taking over social media.

If you were looking for an update on how things were going in the "Game of Thrones" universe in the latest blog post entry from famed author George R.R. Martin (GRRM), you picked the wrong time to check in with GRRM's Not A Blog. Instead of a look back at the previous year or a look ahead at what's to come, "Dark Days" was GRRM needing to let all of us know that 2023 "was a nightmare of a year, for the world and the nation and for me and mine, both professionally and personally" – and that 2024 "looks to be even worse." While GRRM covers a number of subjects that aren't making him feel too hopeful about the future – two topics, in particular, jumped out to us that we wanted to highlight: the threat to our country's democracy that Donald Trump & his followers pose, and the growing toxicity on social media having poisoned the ability to have meaningful discussions.

On Trump's Threat to Democracy: "We have a disgraced, indicted, venomous ex-president winning primaries despite openly declaring that he will be a dictator on day one and will govern on a platform of "retribution," when he is not busy grabbing women by the pussy. His last attempt to overthrow the government failed on January 6, but some of his more ardent supporters are now saying that "next time" they will bring more guns. There are actually folks out there wanting civil war."

On Social Media Toxicity Killing Off Meaningful Debate: "It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but somehow, in this age of social media, it is no longer enough to say 'I did not like book X or film Y, and here's why.' Now social media is ruled by anti-fans who would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped."

