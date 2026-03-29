Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Previews April 16th's S02E16 Episode

Though it doesn't hit until April 16th, here's a look at CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E16: "Alpha Males and the Power of Prayer."

Article Summary Get an early look at Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E16 airing April 16th on CBS.

Mandy faces fallout after controversial comments impact the family's tire business.

Image galleries and official overviews for S02E14, S02E15, and S02E16 were released.

Returning fan favorites and new conflicts promise drama and laughs this season.

With CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage set to return this week, CBS is making sure you're ready for what's ahead for the remainder of the season. Previously, we passed along official overviews and images for S02E14: "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic" and S02E15: "A Stuffed Monkey and an Ex-Girlfriend" (with Zoe Perry's Mary returning alongside two names you're going to recognize: Annie Potts's Meemaw and Craig T. Nelson's Dale). Now, we have an official overview and image gallery for April 16th's S02E16: "Alpha Males and the Power of Prayer," in which Mandy looks to make things right for the sake of the tire business.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E14 – S02E16 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14: "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic" – Mandy's attempt to help Missy (Raegan Revord) with boys backfires when Mary (Zoe Perry) finds out, and Georgie is caught in the crossfire. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14: "A Stuffed Monkey and an Ex-Girlfriend" – When CeeCee loses her favorite toy, Mandy and Meemaw (Annie Potts) take it as an opportunity to make some money. Meanwhile, Connor contemplates revisiting an old relationship. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 16: "Alpha Males and the Power of Prayer" – Mandy tries to make things right with Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) when she learns her controversial comments have hurt the tire store's business. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey butt heads over Connor's allowance. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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