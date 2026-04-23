Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Is There a Traitor in UNIT? Is The Doctor in Danger?

We're not quite sure what's going on with UNIT over on the Doctor Who website, but it's been getting interesting lately. Here's the latest...

Article Summary Doctor Who’s UNIT site is teasing a possible traitor inside the organization, with warnings that the Doctor could be in danger.

Recent Black Alert updates link a mysterious alien cylinder and Easter’s Taranium Core to bigger Doctor Who timeline trouble.

An anonymous “friend” claims UNIT sensors and the Vlinx are being manipulated, hiding dangerous disturbances until it’s too late.

The mystery could connect to Billie Piper, Rose Tyler, the 2026 Christmas Special, or another major Doctor Who project.

We'll admit it. The moment we saw Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper's "Sixteenth Doctor" (???), we were on the same page as Christopher Eccleston. Let's make it happen, people! With the BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who 2026 Christmas Special now only months away, we've been keeping track of anything that could possibly tie into that. And that's where the UNIT "internal site" on the Doctor Who website comes in. Previously, Shirley-Anne Bingham, Scientific Advisor, from the UNIT Tower in London, posted about "the 20th anniversary of the return of Rose Tyler, who went 'missing' for one year after Operation Mannequin, adding, "As Rose Tyler is currently both missing from this universe and flagged as a complex space-time event, maybe keep an eye out. I've got the Vlinx scanning all media channels and the subwave network."

At the beginning of April, a series of "Black Alert" updates reported that a cylinder of alien origin had broken through a rift and that "further details will be revealed." On April 2nd, Melanie Bush logged in the following "Black Alert": "I've found something!!!" Now, a little less than three weeks later, UNIT has received an external communication from "a friend" who broke through the organization's safeguards to get their message out. Their reason? "I know you're curious, which is why I'm sending you this. Thing is, I've suspected for a while that someone at UNIT isn't to be trusted. They're working against the organisation and against the Doctor. I don't know who it is yet, but I've got my suspicions," the message reads.

To prove this claim, the individual refers back to some of UNIT's previous "Black Alerts" and how they are part of something much bigger. "You're probably thinking I'm mad. But I'll give you proof. Stuff is going to start happening. The Taranium Core that turned up over Easter? That's just the beginning. Something's wrong with time – disturbances that are being shielded from the Vlinx until after they've happened. Our sensors are being messed with – objects are going to start coming through from other times & realities, and we're not going to know until it's too late," the individual noted.

Could this just be the show's online folks having a bit of fun with all of the rumblings out there? Sure. It could also be a tease for a Rose-related project on the horizon – maybe an audio drama from Big Finish. Let's not forget that we also have Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor fronting the big "Circuit Breaker" multimedia event later this year. Then again, maybe it is related to the upcoming Christmas special or the show's future? Here's a look at the complete message:

[EXT COMM] you are the only one I can trust If you are reading this then this message has got through the filters they've put in place. I know you're curious, which is why I'm sending you this. Thing is, I've suspected for a while that someone at UNIT isn't to be trusted. They're working against the organisation and against the Doctor. I don't know who it is yet, but I've got my suspicions. You're probably thinking I'm mad. But I'll give you proof. Stuff is going to start happening. The Taranium Core that turned up over Easter? That's just the beginning. Something's wrong with time – disturbances that are being shielded from the Vlinx until after they've happened. Our sensors are being messed with – objects are going to start coming through from other times & realities and we're not going to know until it's too late. So. Yeah. Wait and see. The next time something comes through – remember this message. And then I know you'll be on the case too. There's a traitor in UNIT and you'll find them, I know you will. No need to reply – I'll know you've read this. A Friend.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!