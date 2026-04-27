Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios

ARC Raiders Will Release The Riven Tides Update Tomorrow

ARC Raiders drops a new update tomorrow, as the Riven Tides update takes you to what's left of a seaside port and resort.

Article Summary ARC Raiders launches the Riven Tides update on April 28, adding a new seaside resort and dockyard map to explore.

Riven Tides introduces Beachcombing loot hunts and the deadly ARC Turbine, a new flying threat with valuable rewards.

The Last Resort event runs through May 25, letting ARC Raiders players earn Merits for cosmetics, tokens, and more.

ARC Raiders also opens a new Expedition window with skill points, stash space, cosmetics, and the new Last Call feature.

Developer and publisher Embark Studios has revealed details for the next update coming to ARC Raiders, as Riven Tides arrives tomorrow. Get used to the beach, or at least what's left of it, as you'll explore a new map that takes you to a seaside port and resort that has clearly seen better days. You'll encounter new additions to the game across the board, as well as several new cosmetics to throw on, a new project to undertake, and more. We have the dev notes for you here, along with the latest trailer, as the content launches on April 28, 2026.

Learn To Navigate The Beach As Riven Tides Arrives in ARC Raiders

Explore The Coastline: New Riven Tides Map

Raiders are now cleared to return to the long-lost coastline of the Rust Belt in the new Riven Tides map. Along this stretch of shore, the fading luxury of the Panorama Azzurro Resort meets the hard lines of a disused dockyard, where old Exodus structures still stand unmoved against the waves.

A New Way to Scavenge: Beachcombing

The Riven Tides map features an exclusive minor map condition, Beachcombing. Raiders can use the Dockmaster's Detector to detect and uncover loot hidden under the sand along the coast.

New ARC Threat

Riven Tides introduces the ARC Turbine, a formidable, new flying ARC equipped with defensive measures to deter Raiders from approaching. Raiders will need to track and hunt the ARC Turbine in order to fight it and recover its loot.

New Limited-Time Event: Last Resort

The Last Resort event runs from April 28 through May 25, allowing players to unlock rewards through earning Merits. Merits are automatically converted from XP earned by playing on any map, but can also be earned from finding miniature Ship Models, which can be found throughout the world. Earning Merits allows the player to unlock 3 pages of rewards, which include 250 Raider Tokens, Junior Outfit, Hydrologist backpack, and more.

Avian Alarm Project

Avian Alarm is a 5-stage Raider project in which Raiders will build Bird Cages as a "security system" to sense tremors and atmospheric changes. Rewards include 250 Raider Tokens, Dockmaster's Detector (used in Beachcombing Map Condition), Bird House backpack attachment, and more.

New Expedition Window Open

Adding a plethora of new features, the new Expedition window will open on April 28, giving Raiders 13 days to sign up and complete the requirements and before the May 11 deadline. Instead of gathering stash value and coins, players will now need to deal damage to get all 5 skill points. Players will receive the following:

5 permanent Skill Points on top of those obtained during the previous Expedition window Players who did not receive the full 5 skill points during their previous Expedition will be able to catch up during their next Expedition to receive additional skill points

Additional Permanent Stash Space – Players will be rewarded with 12 additional stash spaces per expedition

Evolution of the Patchwork outfit – A new cosmetic that includes additional toggles and color variation

New Scrappy outfit

This expedition also introduces the new 'Last Call' feature, offering players who missed signing up during the Expedition Window the chance to participate. The damage requirement is not needed for this option, although no skill points will be granted.

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