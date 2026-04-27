Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: CHERRY XTRFY, Keyboard

Cherry XTRFY Reveals New Precise K5 Pro TMR Compact Keyboard

Cherry XTRFY has revealed a brand-new keyboard this month as they unveiled the new precision K5 Pro TMR Compact Keyboard model

Article Summary Cherry XTRFY unveils the K5 Pro TMR Compact, a 65% gaming keyboard built for precision, speed, and comfort.

Cherry XTRFY’s TMR sensing and MK Crystal Magnetic switches deliver 0.01 mm accuracy and ultra-fast response times.

An 8000 Hz polling rate, customizable actuation, and multi-function keys give Cherry XTRFY gamers a competitive edge.

Hot-swap magnetic switches, ARGB lighting, and premium damped construction make the K5 Pro TMR a standout at $150.

Cherry XTRFY revealed an all-new keyboard design this month as they unveiled the new K5 Pro TMR Compact design. This was designed to have precision as a key factor, as they wanted to make sure every keystroke was quick, on point, and made a difference when using this design. A number of factors went into making sure it operated at top performance levels while also taking nothing away from it being a great keyboard in general. You can find the full details from the company here, as it's out on the market now for $150.

Finding a New Precise Response in Cherry's K5 Pro TMR

The K5 Pro TMR Compact takes Cherry XTRFY's popular K5 keyboard to a new level. This gaming keyboard, featuring Cherry MK Crystal Magnetic switches and TMR sensing technology, combines precise input and ultra-fast response times with a compact, stylish design. The key component of Cherry XT RFY's new gaming keyboard is Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, considered the next evolutionary step in magnetic switches.

Compared to Hall Effect sensing, TMR delivers even greater precision by capturing extremely small changes in the magnetic field, enabling accuracy down to 0.01 mm. For gamers, this technology translates to noticeably higher sensitivity and shorter response times. Paired with Cherry MagCrate software, it also enables complete control over every keystroke, including fine-tuning actuation points and assigning multiple functions to a single key based on how far or how long it's pressed.

The K5 Pro TMR Compact boasts an 8000 Hz polling rate, transmitting signals to the computer up to eight times per millisecond. Combined with TMR, which detects keystrokes without mechanical contact, the keyboard delivers maximum sensitivity, stable signals, and minimal latency. This enables extremely fast reactions, an essential advantage in competitive games.

ARGB LED strip lighting elevates the setup with a dynamic spectrum of colors, enhancing the K5 Pro TMR's sleek design. Advanced features further refine the experience: with hot-swap support, switches can be easily replaced with other magnetic options, while the keyboard's construction ensures a premium typing experience. A high-quality metal plate construction, combined with multi-layer damping and pre-lubricated, PCB-mounted stabilizers, guarantees smooth, vibration-free, and acoustically clear feedback. This results in greater comfort during extended gaming sessions while allowing users to fine-tune the feel to their preferences.

The compact 65% layout also provides the necessary freedom for wide mouse movements and ensures a clean, ergonomic setup. High-quality materials and a stylish design complete the package. Combined with ultra-fast TMR performance, the K5 Pro TMR is the ultimate tool for ambitious gamers who demand uncompromising precision, speed, and comfort.

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