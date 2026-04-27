Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Dave The Diver

Dave The Diver Soundtrack Arrives on 2xLP Vinyl In October 2026

Dave the Diver is getting a vinyl soundtrack release, as two versions are up for pre-order, set to be released this October

Article Summary Dave the Diver soundtrack lands on 2xLP vinyl in October 2026, with 40 tracks from Mintrocket’s hit adventure sim.

Laced Records is offering Standard black vinyl and an Exclusive sea-and-sand color edition, both up for pre-order now.

The Dave the Diver vinyl spans Blue Hole dives, Bancho Sushi shifts, boss battles, boat chases, and genre-mixing tracks.

Composers D’Anthoni Wooten and Jukio Kallio say the soundtrack captures Dave the Diver’s depth, energy, and global style.

Laced Records and Mintrocket have come together for a brand-new vinyl release as they are putting the complete Dave the Diver soundtrack out later this year. This is a 2xLP set with 40 tracks from the game, all brought to life as best they can with artists D'Anthoni Wooten, Jukio Kallio, Neo Sound, Jongho Yoo, Stephen Mo, Hansol Kim, Asteria, and gogh.K providing visuals for the album. The team is releasing a Standard Edition with black vinyl and an Exclusive Edition with blue and yellow vinyl to match Dave's swimsuit, both of which are up for pre-order for $42. We have more info and quotes from those involved for you here, as these will ship in October 2026.

The Bancho Sushi Crew Hits The Vinyl Waves in the Dave the Diver Soundtrack

The 2LP set includes 40 specially mastered tracks spanning the most iconic moments in Mintrocket's adventure RPG and management sim, from discovering ancient civilizations in the depths of the Blue Hole to working manic night shifts behind the Bancho Sushi counter, and from intense battles with giant squids to high-speed boat chases. The Laced Records Exclusive Edition features Sea and Sand two-color vinyl discs reflecting the game's tropical vibe and Dave's adventures above and underwater. A Standard Edition featuring traditional black discs is also available via Laced Records and third-party retailers.

Both versions of this 2LP set feature cover art and printed inner sleeves with musical-themed illustrations of Dave, Bancho, and the rest of the crew. The blue palette of the first inner sleeve reflects the depths of the Blue Hole, while warmer orange tones on the second inner sleeve echo the shoreline and sushi bar above.

Released in 2023, Dave the Diver's unique blend of adventure-focused exploration and management sim mechanics has captured the hearts of millions of players around the world as it continues to evolve with the new DLC expansions. The game's soundtrack, which features a powerhouse of composers, is a sonic reflection of the game's diverse world and its hybrid gameplay mechanics, spanning everything from serene aquatic soundscapes and J-pop karaoke songs to funky hip-hop beats and high-energy EDM bangers.

"On the surface, Dave the Diver seems like a game built around pure fun, but it has a much deeper meaning," says composer D'Anthoni Wooten. "It highlights the action of pushing your limits further and further as you dive deeper into the ocean. I wanted to showcase this through my music by exploring a variety of different genres and styles, while also experimenting with different sound palettes. That's why you can hear a wide range of pieces within the soundtrack, including hip-hop, R&B, ambient electronic, country, and a variety of other genres. Like the story, people are brought to the Blue Hole from different parts of the world, so I wanted to create music that reflects this by appealing to different people and cultures. Music brings people together, and I'll always be thankful to Mintrocket for giving me the freedom to write music with an open mind."

"Working on the diving music for Dave the Diver was really fun. I created smooth synthesizer sounds and built interlaced rhythms with them that paints a picture of deep and complex underwater currents," said composer Jukio Kallio.

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