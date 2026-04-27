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Superman: Even Lex Luthor Makes Spelling Mistakes In A New BTS Image

James Gunn has shared a new photo of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor on the set of Superman, and it turns out even Lex isn't immune to dumb spelling mistakes.

Article Summary James Gunn shared a new Superman behind-the-scenes look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, complete with a misspelled prop book.

The funny spelling error adds fresh character flavor to Lex Luthor and hints at his larger role opposite Clark in Superman.

Man of Tomorrow is moving quickly, with James Gunn writing and directing the Superman sequel for a July 9, 2027 release.

The sequel is also bringing back Lex’s classic powersuit, a comic book element with a long and evolving history in Superman lore.

Man of Tomorrow is filming now, but writer and director James Gunn is still dropping some new looks at Superman even today. One of the big parts of Man of Tomorrow is going to be the reluctant partnership between Lex and Clark, so it's not surprising that Gunn has shared another look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. There is also a fun detail that Gunn points out about the book: Lex apparently wrote it with his face on the cover; even the smartest man in the world makes dumb spelling mistakes.

Lex may be the smartest man in the world, but he's still always learning. (The first thing he should learn, though, is how to spell "Forward.") #Superman pic.twitter.com/yCyAwyCtXk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 27, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Now, whether or not this detail in the prop was intentional or if someone made a whoopsie and now Gunn is having fun with it, it's unclear, but either way, the idea of Lex making a mistake like that is very funny. It's also exactly the kind of mistake he would make because he would believe himself to be above spelling mistakes. Hoult as Lex was one of the best parts of Superman, and it's great that he's going to be such a massive part of Man of Tomorrow.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicholas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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