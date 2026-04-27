Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Plugable, USBC-10IN1E

Plugable Reveals The New USBC-10IN1E With 8K Capabilities

Plugable has revealed the new USBC-10IN1E, providing a more modern experience for laptop users to improve their productivity

Article Summary Plugable launches the USBC-10IN1E, a 10-in-1 USB-C hub built for laptop users who need more ports and speed.

The Plugable USBC-10IN1E supports 140W pass-through charging, delivering up to 125W to power demanding laptops.

Native HDMI 2.1 enables up to 8K 30Hz or 4K 144Hz output, with driverless support for select modern Macs and PCs.

Plugable adds 2.5Gb Ethernet, SD and microSD readers, plus USB-C and USB-A ports for fast, flexible connectivity.

Plugable has a new product on the market for laptop owners who need the extra ports, as they have the new USBC-10IN1E out now. This new design comes with upgrades from their previous models, designed to enhance portable productivity. It's the first to combine 140W pass-through charging with native 8K HDMI output and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. Essentially, helping cover several modern bases while providing ports still used by multiple devices as needed. You can read more about it below, as it's currently available for $75 via their website and Amazon.

Plugable Adds New Multiport Option For Laptops With USBC-10IN1E

The USBC-10IN1E combines capabilities rarely found together in a single portable hub. With support for Power Delivery 3.1, the hub accepts up to a 140W USB-C power adapter and delivers up to 125W to the host, enabling full-speed charging for demanding laptops like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, even under heavy workloads.

For display performance, the USBC-10IN1E features native HDMI 2.1 output, supporting up to 8K at 30Hz or 4K at 144Hz. This driverless approach ensures a true plug-and-play experience while maintaining crisp video, lower latency, and smoother motion for users working with high-resolution or high-refresh-rate displays. It is also one of the only hubs capable of supporting 4K 144Hz on modern M3, Pro, or Max series Macs running macOS 26 or later. Base M1, M2, MacBook Neo, or Macs running macOS 15 or below support 4K 60Hz.

To support smooth workflows, the hub also includes 2.5Gb Ethernet, SD and microSD card readers, two USB-C 10Gbps ports, and three high-speed USB-A ports (1x USB 10Gbps with BC 1.2 charging support, 2x USB 5Gbps). These convenient connections, positioned to ease cord clutter, enable fast and direct transfers and position the USBC-10IN1E as a practical, high-performance solution for users who need more from a USB-C hub.

Unlike traditional hubs that prioritize portability at the expense of performance, the USBC-10IN1E is purpose-built for single-display setups that need high bandwidth, stable power, and connectivity. Its driverless design ensures compatibility across USB-C, USB4, and Thunderbolt systems running Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, perfect for mixed-device environments and IT deployments.

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