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Fireball Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week With An Apple Flask

Fireball would like to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with a special green apple that is actually a discreet hidden flask

Article Summary Fireball is marking Teacher Appreciation Week with the Blazin' Apple Flask, a green apple decoy hiding a 50mL shot.

The limited-edition Fireball flask arrives pre-stocked with Blazin' Apple and is designed for home bar carts, not lunch bags.

Fans 21+ can buy the Fireball Blazin' Apple Flask for $5.04 starting May 4, 2026, through the brand's special site.

Fireball says the cheeky collectible is a playful way to thank educators or reward yourself after a long school year.

Fireball, the cinnamon whiskey you drink for fun and publication, has a new item on the way to celebrate teachers of all kinds, with the Blazin' Apple Flask. To help ring in Teacher Appreciation Week as we near the end of the school year, the company has created a new flask in the shape of a green apple, as the stem has a small 50mL shooter vial inside for you to fill with a shot for whenever you may need it. Even if you don't ever need it and just want to "reward" yourself when the year is over. You can buy it for $5.04 when the week kicks off on May 4, 2026, on their special website. We have more details from the company about it below.

Fireball Celebrates Educators Everywhere With Their Own Special Apple

At a glance, it's the ultimate "A+" move: a glossy green apple with a barcode sticker that looks right at home on any home desk. Look closer, and the crisp exterior is a clever decoy. One twist of the hidden cap reveals a shot of Fireball Blazin' Apple, the sweet and fiery flavor extension that made its debut last year. This limited-edition collectible is built for the home bar cart, not the fruit bowl. Priced at $5.04 to mark the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, each flask arrives pre-stocked with a Blazin' Apple 50mL shooter and is available nationwide through Flaviar. Made for after-work happy hour, whether you're rewarding a favorite educator or treating yourself for surviving another semester of detention slips, fans 21+ can grab their flasks starting May 4. Move fast. Once these decoys are gone, class is officially dismissed.

"Apples have long been the unofficial symbol of teacher appreciation and, let's be honest, everyone has a teacher from yesteryear that's owed a massive thank you (and likely an apology, too)," said Danny Suich, Senior Global Brand Director for Fireball. "So, we're challenging fans 21+ to look back through their yearbooks and reward the teacher they gave the most hell to with the Blazin' Apple Flask. This is a rare instance when taking home an F (literally!) – aka a shot of Fireball – is actually a good thing."

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