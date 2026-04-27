Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Versus Gaming Sling, WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs Reveals New Versus Gaming Sling

WaterField Designs revealed the new Versus Gaming Sling this month for those who like to carry multiple devices in one easy bag

Article Summary WaterField Designs unveils the Versus Gaming Sling, a compact premium bag built for carrying multiple handheld devices.

Dual main compartments protect a Steam Deck, Switch, ROG Ally, Legion Go, or retro handheld with padded support.

Stretch-mesh pockets, open organizers, and a front zip pocket store chargers, cables, controllers, phone, and keys.

Available in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with leather accents, the WaterField Designs sling is priced at $229.

WaterField Designs dropped a brand-new gaming bag from their lineup this month, as they showed off the new Versus Gaming Sling. This was basically designed to be the ultimate mobile/portable device user's carrying case, as it has not one, but two main slots to fit whatever you're rocking these days, along with multiple pockets for accessories you might need. All with their lovely interior design and couching that we've come to expect from their designs. We have mroe details of what you can expect from this new sling below, as it's going for $229 on their website.

Take Two Devices Anywhere Safely With the WaterField Designs' Versus Gaming Sling

As handheld gaming expands across platforms, users increasingly carry multiple devices to access different game libraries. Valve's Steam Deck helped establish a new category of portable PC gaming, followed by systems such as the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, while Nintendo Switch devices and dedicated retro handhelds continue to serve distinct ecosystems. Each platform supports different titles, prompting gamers to carry more than one device or travel with additional accessories. At the same time, hands-free carry has become more common across commuting and travel, with sling silhouettes gaining traction for their balance of accessibility, organization, and understated design. The Versus Gaming Sling reflects these shifts, combining dedicated device protection with flexible storage in a compact format.

The rear compartment functions as a dedicated gaming device case, lined with soft padded material that cushions the console on all sides. Two interior padded panels sandwich the device to protect the screen while doubling as storage for game cards and other flat items. Closed-cell foam panels reinforce the front, back, and base, helping the sling maintain its structure while absorbing impact. The front compartment is designed for flexible use and features WaterField's gold lining for improved visibility.

Three stretch-mesh pockets and two open pockets organize chargers, cables, and controllers, while also accommodating everyday items such as a wallet, keys, and earbuds. The compartment can hold a second handheld, with additional space for accessories or everyday essentials, depending on device size. An external zippered pocket on the front panel keeps frequently accessed items such as a phone within reach. Material options include ballistic nylon or waxed canvas paired with full-grain leather accents. Custom metal hardware and water-repellent zippers add durability and weather resistance while maintaining a restrained aesthetic.

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