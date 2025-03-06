Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Check Out Our Preview of S04E15: "The Bachelorette Party"

With a new episode tonight, here's our preview for CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E15: "The Bachelorette Party."

Article Summary Alberta suspects her descendant's fiancé during a bachelorette party at Woodstone Mansion.

Jay relishes a positive restaurant review in Ghosts S04E15: "The Bachelorette Party."

Watch sneak peeks and an episode trailer for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 15.

Explore an image gallery previewing tonight's exciting Ghosts episode.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 4 – for this go-around, we're looking at S04E15: "The Bachelorette Party." While Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) deals with suspicions about a descendant's fiancé, Jay (Ambudkar) basks in a positive review about the restaurant. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have the episode trailer waiting for you above and and four sneak peeks waiting for you below – including one that dropped earlier today.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 15: "The Bachelorette Party" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 15: "The Bachelorette Party": When Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) descendant hosts a bachelorette party at Woodstone Mansion, Alberta becomes suspicious of her fiancé. Also, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is excited about a positive review on his restaurant,. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Pete Chatmon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!