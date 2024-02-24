Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, season 3

Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 3 Sneak Preview: Jay Flies Solo for Family Reunion

Here's a special sneak preview for CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 3 Episode 3: "He Sees Dead People."

Article Summary Sneak peek of Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 3 finds Jay flying solo for a family reunion.

Could Jay's jealousy be sparked by Eric's life-altering experience post-near-death?

Sam's heading out for a weekend bachelorette party, leaving Jay with the ghosts.

Episode written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Pete Chatmon, CBS production.

We're two episodes into what's already proving to be a game-changing season of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. That brings us to a new preview for this Thursday's episode, "He Sees Dead People," courtesy of this weekend's IGN Fan Fest 2024. Jay (Ambudkar) & Sam (McIver) get a visit from Jay's sister, Bela (Puna Patel) – but it's Eric's (Andrew Leeds) "major change" that's getting Jay's attention – and jealousy? But in the clip below, it appears that Jay will be flying solo for the family reunion as Sam heads out for a weekend bachelorette party – but not before letting the ghosts know that there will be some guests coming.

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 3 "He Sees Dead People" Preview

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 3 "He Sees Dead People": When Jay's sister, Bela (Puna Patel), and her boyfriend, Eric (Andrew Leeds), visit Woodstone Mansion, Eric reveals a major change that took place after his near-death experience there over Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

