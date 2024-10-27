Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: christmas, ghosts, halloween

Ghosts Season 4: Check Out What's Ahead for Halloween & The Holidays

Check out what CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts has in store for Halloween (promo) and the holidays (image/overview).

How about a holiday-themed preview for the fourth season of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below, beginning with the overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for S04E03: "Halloween 4: The Witch." But we're also looking ahead to December 19th, when viewers get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley).

Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant. In our updated rundown of the fourth season waiting for you below, we also have an official overview for the one-hour "GHOSTSmas" special, "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1 & Part 2" and "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2."

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 2 & 8 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 3 "Halloween 4: The Witch": The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam (Rose McIver) on a witch trial. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 8 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn).

Joining Norris this season, Mary Holland's Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental – even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead for a couple of hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by Brandon Scott Jones' Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and drag him back to her lair

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

