Ghosts Season 4 Episode 12 Sneak Peeks; S04E13: "Ghostsfellas" Images

Check out sneak peeks at tonight's episode of CBS's Ghosts, S04E12: "It’s the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?"

Article Summary Sneak peeks of Ghosts S04E12: Flower's cult prophecy disrupts Jay's restaurant opening.

Exclusive images and preview for upcoming Ghosts episode S04E13: "Ghostsfellas."

Enjoy glimpses of Pete's influence as a recipe stirs tension with a local restaurateur.

Check out a look at Rose McIver behind the scenes, directing "Ghostfellas."

Welcome back to our look at the fourth season of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. For this go-around, we have the episode trailer, overview, image gallery, and three sneak peeks at tonight's episode, S04E12: "It's the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?" – with Flower's (Sheila Carrasco) cult issues coming into conflict with the opening of Jay's (Ambudkar) restaurant. Following that, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for Feb. 20th's S04E13: "Ghostsfellas" – and guess who's directing?

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 12 & 13 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 12: "It's the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?": Flower (Sheila Carrasco) interferes with the opening of Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) restaurant based on a prophecy from her old cult leader. Written by Kira Kalush and directed by Rebecca Asher:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 13: "Ghostsfellas": Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) angers a local restaurateur when he uses a recipe at his restaurant that was given to him by Pete (Richie Moriarty). Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Rose McIver:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

