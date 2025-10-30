Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5: Enjoy Our S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" Preview

Along with our preview for Ghosts S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy," we look at S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" & S05E05: "T-Daddy."

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3 features a spooky new mummy ghost for a special Halloween-themed adventure.

Upcoming episodes explore Trevor's bond with his daughter, Abby, as she joins Jay's restaurant staff.

Episode 5 spotlights the tension between Trevor and Abby over her career dreams versus his expectations.

Get the scoop on plot twists, key conflicts, and what’s next for Sam, Jay, and the eccentric ghost crew.

If you're CBS and Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, rolling out a mummy ghost during Halloween week is a pretty impressive move. That's what's ahead – and more – with tonight's episode, S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy." Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer, we now have five sneak peeks for you to check out. Following that, we look ahead to S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" (Nov. 6th) and S05E05: "T-Daddy" (Nov. 13th), all waiting for you below:

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 3-5 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" – Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 5: "T-Daddy" – Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant. Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Heather Jack.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

