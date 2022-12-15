Ghosts Series 5: BBC Renews British Sitcom; Filming Begins Early 2023

Ghosts, the hit British sitcom that inspired a hit US remake on CBS, has been renewed for a fifth series by the BBC. The hit comedy will start filming the new series in early 2023 and will once again be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Following the destruction of their B&B (and main income) in the gatehouse fire in Series Two, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts' (after) lives.

The fourth series of the BAFTA-nominated comedy launched in Autumn 2022 and is the biggest comedy series of the year to date in terms of audiences across broadcast TV, with 5.7M viewers tuning in for episode 1 (30 days data). Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope as Kitty alongside Ritchie and Smith-Bynoe. "We are delighted to confirm that Ghosts will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a fifth series in 2023," said the show's creators. We've had much fun in the writers' room and are hugely excited by the new stories we have to tell and further secrets we get to reveal. We've been getting back into practice walking through walls and can't wait to start shooting again in the new year."

Alison Carpenter, Creative Director at Monumental Television, said, "We can't wait to return to Button House with our absurdly talented writers, cast, and crew. It is a privilege to make Ghosts, and wonderful to receive such an enthusiastic response from the audience. We hope they will enjoy what we have in store in the fifth series." Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, says: "We are thrilled to announce a fifth series of this modern British Comedy masterpiece. 'Ghosts' continues to go from strength to strength, and the BBC couldn't be more grateful for the amount of laughter and love that the creators, and Monumental, pour into this unique show."

The Ghosts Christmas Special 2022 will be broadcast at 7.25 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day. The release date for series 5 of Ghosts will be announced in due course. All previous episodes of Ghosts are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer in the UK and on HBO Max in the US.