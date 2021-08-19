Ghosts Teaser: Let's Just Say Samantha & Jay's Home Comes with Extras

Along with bringing us our favorite season of the year, this October also brings us CBS' remake of the British comedy series Ghosts, with Rose McIver (I, Zombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Harvey Girls Forever!) playing the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. From what we've seen of the series so far, the U.S. remake appears to be maintaining the same vibe and tone as the original series with enough (fingers crossed) tweaks to allow the series to stand on its own. Now we've got a new teaser for you to check out, one that might have our couple rethinking their views on New York City.

Set to premiere on October 7, here's a look at the newest teaser for CBS' Ghosts, where it's clear that Samantha and Jay haven't met their new "roomies" yet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghosts (CBS) Promo HD – Rose McIver comedy series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d94CGz1JkFU)

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast–only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700's Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick '90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Roman Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty.

Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, sitcom, trailer