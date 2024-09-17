Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts

Ghosts: "You're Laughing at CBS" Campaign No Laughing Matter for Pete

Check out some familiar faces from Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts helping with the "You’re Laughing at CBS" campaign.

With only a month to go until the hits series makes its return for a fourth season, CBS has tapped Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts (along with The Neighborhood and series newcomers Poppa's House and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage) to remind viewers that, "You're Laughing at CBS" – a new campaign meant to not only promote the four comedies but also to remind viewers that CBS has been the home for quality "sit-down," engaging comedies for decades. You can check out the promo clip above, with the series getting a good amount of screen time during it (though we're not sure if that was a good thing for Richie Moriarty's Pete).

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 1 "Patience" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 1 "Patience": While Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt. Written by Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn).

Mary Holland's Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental – even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead for a couple of hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by Brandon Scott Jones' Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and drag him back to her lair

In addition to Holland, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, The Parenting) will guest star as Frank, Samantha's (McIver) father. Kind and well-meaning, Sam's dad, Frank, arrives at Woodstone for his first visit in years, along with his new girlfriend. Frank and Sam have struggled to stay close since Frank divorced Sam's mom when Sam was 10. On the surface, Frank and Sam are cordial, but deep down, Sam resents her father for being largely absent from her life. After decades of insisting "everything was fine," Sam is finally compelled to confront these feelings when a new ghost at Woodstone forces her into an awkward conversation with her dad.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!