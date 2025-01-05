Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: golden globes, nikki glaser

Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser, Adam Sandler Take on Timothée Chalamet

Here's a look at Nikki Glaser's Golden Globes monologue - including when Glaser and Adam Sandler had some fun with Timothée Chalamet.

"I've got to say, this feels like I finally made it. You know, I'm in a room full of producers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and this time all of my clothes are on. It was worth it." Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser kicked off the 82nd Annual Golden Globes with just the right mix of humor and cringe moments that the awards show needed – even getting some surprise "audience participation" in the process. Though she noted earlier in the week that she wasn't eyeing a "roast" monologue, that didn't mean that Glaser didn't twist the knife a few times in ways that had us laughing as we looked away from our screens. Honestly, how can you not respect an awards host who gets Timothée Chalamet to laugh about jokes involving his name sounding like something Adam Sandler would say – and then gets Sandler to join in on the festivities? Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Ben Affleck: "Tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television. 'Wicked,' 'Queer,' 'Nightbitch'… these are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms; these are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "'The Bear,' 'The Penguin,' 'Baby Reindeer'… these are not just things found in RFK's freezer, these are TV shows nominated tonight."

"Dune 2": "[To Zendaya] You were incredible in 'Dune!' Oh my God! I woke up for all of your scenes!"

P. Diddy: "[Zendaya film] 'Challengers'? That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card!' Following that, Glaser continued, "I'm sorry, I'm upset too. The after-party isn't going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. 'Stanley Tucci freak-off' doesn't have the same ring to it." After we see Stanley Tucci's reaction from the audience, Glaser added, "No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."

Timothée Chalamet/"A Complete Unknown": Along with the great joke tag-team with Sandler, Glaser also dropped a great joke about Bob Dylan being so impressed with Chalamet's take on him that he finally realized that he's not a great singer. The actress/comedian even took aim at the actor's current facial hair, noting, "You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip."

"Wicked": "We can't talk about movies tonight without talking about 'Wicked.' I did not know much about 'Wicked' going into this year because I had friends in high school," Glaser said at one point. Following up, Glaser would add, "Everyone loved 'Wicked. I loved 'Wicked,' my boyfriend loved 'Wicked,' my boyfriend's boyfriend really loved 'Wicked.'"

