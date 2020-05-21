This week, Alton Brown revisits his Good Eats past once again with "A Chuck for Chuck: The Reload". It appears that the homemakers were not too pleased with his recipe and sent in waves of complaint letters. Taking their feedback in stride, Brown tries to redeem himself by perfecting the old recipe and replacing it with something that resembles an actual pot roast. With comic anecdotes of sidekick Chuck and his trailer on his journey with him, Brown concocts something that shockingly doesn't require (as is his norm) 209 ingredients and probably only consisted of 43 steps, making it much more of a platable approach to attempt and not as potentially embarrassing for all of us non-expert "chefs".

Full disclosure: until I watched this episode, I never actually knew what a pot roast was made up of. Originally being from Ukraine (even though I grew up in New York in our early years here), we relied on Spam and canned corn as our inexpensive go-to meal as well as dried cured fish. Turns out my peeps make something very similar, a meat stew of sorts. So how do you make this dish? Obviously out of chuck (and not the cannibalistic, neighbor-type). Get some delicious chuck roast, cut it into four pieces, garlic, pearl onions, carrots, mushrooms, and baby red potatoes, cut them in perfect pieces, of course (ruler recommended for best efficiency), throw in a ton of other ingredients (I'm not teaching you how to cook here) and make sure most importantly not to crowd your meat in the pan. Nobody likes a space invader.

There was some talk about Gelatin, I got a little lost along the way (just being honest) but it sounded like it was used for gravy and requires added vegetation. Just to be clear, watching this for strictly informational purposes in case my daughter the non-vegetarian requests I make it for her one day. You never know when a recipe will come in handy. I will say after boiling the flavor potion, simmering it, reducing the broth, and letting it cool at room temperature for a few hours, I was starting to get hungry. Don't quote me on this but I believe it's not actually eaten until its refrigerated for a day and then heated up and once again rested. This chuck really gets the royal treatment. I think my little one would probably give up and ask for pizza to pass the time.